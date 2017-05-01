Balch Springs, Texas Police Officer Fatally Shoots 15-Year-Old Boy

A Balch Springs, Texas police officer fired at a vehicle Saturday night, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards the Dallas Morning News reports.
According to the police, the officers involved were responding to a report about underage drinking. Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said his officers heard gunshots, as the vehicle in which Edwards was riding in backed toward them “in an aggressive manner.”
An officer fired at the vehicle and struck the high school freshman. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Haber said no officers were injured, and he had no information about weapons in the vehicle.
Edwards’ family demands answers.
Their attorney, Lee Merritt, said the teenager was leaving a party when the officer shot through the passenger side window of the vehicle, which the attorney said was not driven aggressively. Merritt denied that Edwards and the others in the vehicle had been drinking, adding that they were not the teens who were reported.
Meanwhile the police have not identified the officer who shot Edwards. The officer is on routine administrative leave, but the family says the officer should be charged.
SOURCE: Dallas Morning News
SEE ALSO:
Family Demands Answers After 22-Year-Old Mother Dies In Texas Police Custody
Activists Demand Answers After Police Shoot Unarmed Black Man In Front Of His Two Sons
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
37 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 37
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 37
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 37
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 37
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 37
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 37
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 37
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 37
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 37
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 37
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 37
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 37
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 37
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 37
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 37
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 37
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 37
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 37
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 37
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 37
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 37
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 37
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 37
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
25 of 37
26. Delrawn Small, 37
26 of 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
27 of 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
28 of 37
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
29 of 37
30. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
30 of 37
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
31 of 37
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
32 of 37
33. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
33 of 37
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
34 of 37
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
35 of 37
36. Joshua Beal, 25
36 of 37
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
37 of 37