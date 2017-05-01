Man Arrested After Going on a Stabbing Spree at the University of Texas

AUSTIN – Medics are on scene near the Gregory Gymnasium on the University of Texas at Austin campus after one person died and multiple others were injured in a stabbing.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the stabbing happened at 1:46 p.m. Austin police said one person is in custody.

Here is a photo of the person witnesses say is the suspect:

ATCEMS said that three other people are being taken to the hospital. An additional one or two people have minor injuries and have not been taken to the hospital, according to ATCEMS.

