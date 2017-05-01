National
Home > National

Dallas Paramedic Shot in Vehicle

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Aftermath of police shootings in Dallas

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty


Police and SWAT are on the lookout for “a bald man who may have a limp” and a rifile.

 

DALLAS-  A gunman opened fire on an emergency medical technician vehicle, critically injuring a paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department on Monday, according to a statement from the city’s police department.

Officers responding to the scene were pinned down, according to a tweet from the Dallas Police Association, the union representing local officers.

Though the union initially reported that a firefighter was shot, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department later said it was a paramedic.

The paramedic is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery at Baylor University Medical Center, police said.

Police were closing roads near the intersection of Dolphin Street and Interstate 30, calling the area an “active scene” as of about 12:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. ET).

“Confirming 1 paramedic shot while responding to a call. No detail at this time. Thoughts and prayers are with all impacted,” read a tweet from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

 

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Getty Images

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 month ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos