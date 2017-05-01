Dallas Paramedic Shot in Vehicle

Police and SWAT are on the lookout for “a bald man who may have a limp” and a rifile.
DALLAS- A gunman opened fire on an emergency medical technician vehicle, critically injuring a paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department on Monday, according to a statement from the city’s police department.
Though the union initially reported that a firefighter was shot, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department later said it was a paramedic.
The paramedic is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery at Baylor University Medical Center, police said.
Police were closing roads near the intersection of Dolphin Street and Interstate 30, calling the area an “active scene” as of about 12:45 p.m. local time (1:45 p.m. ET).
“Confirming 1 paramedic shot while responding to a call. No detail at this time. Thoughts and prayers are with all impacted,” read a tweet from Dallas Fire-Rescue.
