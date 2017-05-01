U.S. Lawmakers Approves Spending Deal, Though Border Wall is NOT Included

The “massive” deal was agreed upon by bipartisan members of Congress on Sunday night. Both the House and Senate are expected to vote on the measure in the coming days, although sources tell CNN that it’s expected to pass because both sides want to avoid a shutdown. The spending deal reportedly — surprise, surprise — includes no funding cuts for Planned Parenthood and plenty of dollars for border security, but alas, no Wall:

The plan would add billions for the Pentagon and border security but would not provide any money for President Donald Trump’s promised border wall with Mexico.

The deal was reached after weeks of tense but steady negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill and the White House, who battled over spending priorities but who were equally determined to avoid a politically fraught government shutdown. Republicans, who control Congress and the White House, were particularly wary of a shutdown on their watch.