PRINCE ESTATE Working On A Reality Show

Prince’s estate wants to get into the reality show biz, and that’s why it went to war to shut down the release of a new album on the anniversary of his death.

The reality show, featuring family members, is in the works right now, and will focus on how their lives have changed since he died.

The family’s fighting George Ian Boxill, the producer of the “Deliverance” EP, to keep the music under wraps so they can debut it on the show.

Source TMZ

