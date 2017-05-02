Entertainment
Met Gala 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
May 1st is known as fashion’s biggest night because it’s the day the Met Costume Gala is held in New York City.  Only hand selected celebrities get the invite to grace the red carpet and every year has a theme that they must follow.  Even though you are invited most are expected to buy a ticket because the gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Institute.  Tickets are $30,000 apiece, and tables are about $275,000.

The theme for 2017 is Comme des Garçons Art of In Between and is a nod to Rei Kawakubo, whose clothing will be on display at the Met after the gala.  The exhibit will be open to the public from May 4th through September 4th.

2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses

26 photos Launch gallery

2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses

Continue reading 2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses

2017 Met Gala Fashion Hit and Misses


Photos