Mary J. Blige – The Making Of Strength Of A Woman Doc To Premiere On VH1

As you know from her interviews and the title of the album alone, Mary J. Blige’s latest project is a very personal one. And in addition to the music, she wanted to let her fans know how the whole thing came together and where she was mentally and emotionally as she was recording. So tomorrow the singer will debut her. documentary on VH1.

Narrated by her friend and long time collaborator, Diddy, the documentary shows Mary trying to finish the album while gearing up for the process of divorcing her now estranged husband Kendu Isaacs.

Source MadameNoire

