MARIAH CAREY & NICK CANNON DROP FORTUNE ON TWINS’ 6TH BDAY

Mariah Nick and the twins – looked like one happy family celebrating their 6th birthdays at the Happiest Place On Earth on Sunday, but it didn’t come cheap.

Dropping 5 figures. Sounds expensive but they had a huge group of friends join them.

The twins got 2 cakes – one Minnie and one Mickey. Gifts included kid-sized whips, computer stuff and a bunch of jewelry.

Not surprising they celebrated at Disneyland. The place is special to Mariah and Nick – it’s where they renewed their vows.

Source TMZ

