‘All Eyez On Me’ Producer Sets The Record Straight On John Singleton Controversy

He seems to not be here for any egos overshadowing 2pac.

Posted 23 hours ago
Many people are anticipating All Eyez on Me, the first major theatrical release on rapper Tupac Shakur‘s life. With such a loved, yet controversial figure, it should come as no surprise that his biopic comes with controversy.

One major issue was the director. For a production that was in limbo for quite some time, John Singleton‘s name came up constantly, especially as someone who knew Tupac personally. The Boyz n the Hood director elaborated on his involvement with the project in a conversation with activist Deray Mckesson last November at ComplexCon. “I did a great script and I thought they were going to go forward with it, but because I’m so mouthy and opinionated, some people don’t like to work with a Black man in Hollywood who has an opinion,” the 49-year old director said. “I knew they weren’t going to make a good movie at all and they didn’t.”

Director Benny Boom was eventually brought on to helm the project and Singleton still remains salty. In a recent interview with the radio show, The Breakfast Club, Singleton said, “They were trying to tell me, me how to make a movie about Pac. Come on now — really?” He continued, “No, I didn’t back out gracefully.” You can watch some of his comments below.


Now, the producer of All Eyez on Me, L.T. Hutton, has given his thoughts on the Singleton controversy in an interview with theJasmineBRAND.com. “The thing about it was, anybody who was self-servient could not work on this picture regardless of whose name it was or however big they thought they was,” Hutton said. “This movie is not about a director, it’s not about me and it’s not about the company, it’s about Tupac.”

Hutton further said, “This is a film made by a young Black man in Hollywood defying all odds and making a film of quality for culture. This film not only affects us as young Black people in America, but it affects America and how they see Black film-making.”

It appears the team behind All Eyez on Me is pretty confident, despite Singleton’s disillusionment. You can check out All Eyez on Me when it hits theaters June 16.

