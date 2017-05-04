GOP Majority Leader Says House Will Vote On GOP Obamacare Replacement Bill

GOP Majority Leader Says House Will Vote On GOP Obamacare Replacement Bill

The vote will come nearly two months after Republicans failed to push through the proposal.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that the U.S. House of Representatives will vote Thursday on the Republicans’ controversial bill to repeal and replace parts of the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said several days ago that he would not hold the vote without having those winning votes in hand. Thursday’s scheduled vote will take place without the House having received an official projection of the costs of the revised bill, as well as estimates about how it will affect insurance premiums and the numbers of people with health coverage.

The expected vote will come a day after two leading Republicans, Reps. Billy Long and Fred Uptonagreed to switch their expected “no” votes on the bill to “yes” votes.

As far as the Senate, the fate of the bill — which would leave 24 million fewer people insured by 2026 than under Obamacare — is uncertain because senators from both parties have complaints about the bill, reports The Atlantic.

SOURCE: NBC NewsThe Atlantic

