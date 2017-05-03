National
Home > National

No Charges Expected Against Cops For Alton Sterling Shooting Death

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment
Baton Rouge Reels In Aftermath Of Ambush Shooting Killing Three Police Officers

Source: Joshua Lott / Getty

Sterling’s aunt Sandra Sterling referred to the Justice Department’s reported decision as “crazy.”

 

The U.S. Department of Justice will announce as soon as May 3 that there will be no filing of charges against the two officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana last summer, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Sterling’s aunt Sandra Sterling called the Justice Department’s reported decision “crazy.”

“It’s like, we waited all this time for nothing,” she said. “And as we were going through the process, I kept asking them, ‘What happens if they come back with this decision?’ … They said, ‘Well, it will be worth the wait.’ But no, it’s not worth the wait. It’s not worth the wait. All this was for nothing.”

It is unclear how and exactly when the DOJ will reveal its controversial decision, with some local schools having sent notes to parents about action plans in case of major protests, reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: ABC NewsThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Federal Judge Bars Release Of Alton Sterling Autopsy Report

Alton Sterling’s Son Makes Appearance At Teen Choice Awards In Honor Of Victims Of Gun Violence

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of ABC News and The Washington Post

Picture Courtesy of Joshua Lott, Getty Images, and NewsOne

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos