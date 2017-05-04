Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel

Kelly Rowland wants to help new moms with her new YouTube channel, and nothing is off-limits.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

#Amazinghood Campaign Launch

Source: Mike Pont / Getty


Kelly Rowland is expanding her brand and her passion for motherhood into online content.

The Whoa, Baby! author announced on Instagram this week that she’s teaming up with YouTube’s Awestruck to create her very own self-titled YouTube Channel.

“I’m doing this channel because I wanted a cool, fun space for the new, modern mom,” said Kelly, adding that she’ll be talking about food, music, and fashion among other things.

Her goal is to give new moms a helping hand as they get used to caring for a new life on top of all their other responsibilities.

“We basically have to juggle our home life, our kids, our work–we have a lot on our plate,” Kelly explains. “we’re going to be making sure all you moms out there do not feel alone the way I did at the beginning of my motherhood and touching on everything modern woman.”

It looks like Kelly really wants to have a conversation with new moms through her channel. She encouraged fans and new moms to let her know what they want her to talk about and virtually no topic will be off-limits. Even things most people would rather not discuss.

“I’m that girl. I like to talk about it,” Kelly encouraged.

Viewers should expect Kelly’s girlfriends to be dropping by from time-to-time to chat about whatever is on their minds. Could this mean we’ll be seeing Beyoncé and Serena Williams pop up for guest appearances? We can only hope!

There’s no word on when Kelly will be back with more content, but get a peek at what you can expect below!


RELATED STORIES:

Kelly Rowland Talks Motherhood As Part Of People’s Most Beautiful Family List

Kelly Rowland Shows Off Stretch Marks In Support Of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’

Kelly Rowlandl Launches Book Tour In Full Spring Fashion

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Mommy Talk: Kelly Rowland Starts Her Own YouTube Channel

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos