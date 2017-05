Mona Scott Young To Produce New Xscape Biopic

The streets are excited about the Xscape reunion and as such, networks are clamoring to produce their biopic.

Last week, TV One announced that a tv film on the group would be a part of their 2017-2018 lineup. And now, according to Deadline, Mona Scott Young is producing the official and authorized film which includes all original group members Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and LaTocha and Tamika Scott.

Source MadameNoire

