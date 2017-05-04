Features
PRINCE ESTATE ORDERED TO PAY $1 MILLION To Keep ‘Deliverance’ Off Market

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 4 hours ago
Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty


Prince’s estate has just been ordered to pay $1 million if it wants to keep Prince’s unreleased music off the market.

A judge just extended a restraining order that blocks the release of the “Deliverance” EP by producer George Ian Boxill, who insists he has the right to release the tunes.

The music still can’t be released, but there will eventually be a trial to determine if Boxill had the right to put out the music. The judge wants the estate to post a $1 MILLION bond which will go to Boxill if he ends up winning the trial. That money will cover at least a portion of his losses.

Source TMZ

