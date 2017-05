Quincy Brown Reunites With Estranged Father Al B. Sure For Video

It appears as ifhas warmed to his estranged biological father, singer…at least enough for them to have filmed a music video together.

Q, who was raised by his biological mom Kim Porter and her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, just released the video for his new song, “I Can Tell You (Nite and Day 2.0).” The track updates his father’s classic 1988 hit, “Nite & Day.”

Source BlackAmericaWeb CLICK HERE TO SEE VIDEO

Also On 100.3: