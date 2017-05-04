Entertainment
Did Loni Love Avoid Tamar Braxton At The Daytime Emmy Awards?

The comedian seemed to make some shady moves.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


Tensions might still be high between Tamar Braxton and her former The Real co-host, Loni Love. According to Page Six, the two kept their distance from each other at the Daytime Emmy Awards and it could have been an intentional move on Love’s part. Braxton got cut from The Real last summer and according to a source, she has suggested that Love had something to do with her release.

“Loni hasn’t seen or spoken to Tamar since she implied Loni got her fired,” said the source. “Loni’s seats were right next to Tamar and [sister] Toni Braxton. Loni was so upset that she stayed in the green room until it was time to present.”

Another source close to Love countered this account, however. They said, “Loni was very happy to be at the show. She stayed in the green room because she was comfortable . . . She was not trying to stay away from Tamar or anybody else.”

The 44th Daytime Emmy Awards was held on Sunday, April 30. The Real was nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, but lost to The Talk. Love has yet to respond to her location decisions during the ceremony.

