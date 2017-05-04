Entertainment
Fix It, Jesus: Former Reggae Artist Claims Satan Drove Him To Make Reggaeton

The singer blames the devil for his success.

Just in time for throwback Thursday, former 90’s icon El General has resurfaced and is speaking out about his wildly successful reggaeton career.

The singer, who was once known as the one of the fathers of “Reggae en Español,” is not proud of his many hit records, such as “Muevelo Muevelo” and “Rica y apretadita.” In a recent interview on the TV show Reporte Semanal, General revealed that at 19 years old, he was influenced by people who convinced him to stop singing in church and record sensual music.

He claimed turned to alcohol to get the devil’s words out of his head, saying,  “The lyrics [of my songs] caused conflict with my conscience. But I had some drinks and recorded them. Those songs played on all the radio stations. That was a trophy for Satan.” The singer, whose real name is Edgardo Franco, left the music industry behind in 2004 for God, and is now a devout Jehovah’s witness. He even travels around his home country of Panama to evangelize.

As for his life away of the spotlight, Franco says “Thanks to the brothers who showed me with the Bible how far I had gone and that I had betrayed Jehovah.”

Don’t expect to see El General at any reggae festivals any time soon.

Photos