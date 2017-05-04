National
Home > National

GOP House Passes Bill To Repeal Obamacare

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment
US-CONGRESS-HEALTHCARE-OBAMACARE-POLITICS

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

The House voted 217-to-213 Thursday to repeal “the Affordable Care Act and overhaul the nation’s health system without mandated coverage.

 

In the first big legislative win for Donald Trump as president, the Republican House on Thursday voted to pass a measure to repeal Obamacare.

The House voted 217-to-213 to repeal “the Affordable Care Act and overhaul the nation’s health system without mandated coverage, saying the plan would bring down costs for Americans,” writes The New York Times:

“Yes, premiums will be coming down; yes, deductibles will be coming down, but very importantly, it is a great plan,” Mr. Trump said in White House Rose Garden, flanked by Republican lawmakers. It was the kind of exuberant event typically reserved for legislation that is being signed into law, rather than a controversial bill that has narrowly passed one chamber and faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The measure faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, where its “steep spending cuts will almost certainly be moderated,” notes The Times.

SOURCE: The New York Times 

GOP Majority Leader Says House Will Vote On GOP Obamacare Replacement Bill

GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that the U.S. House of Representatives will vote Thursday on the Republicans’ controversial bill to repeal and replace parts of the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said several days ago that he would not hold the vote without having those winning votes in hand. Thursday’s scheduled vote will take place without the House having received an official projection of the costs of the revised bill, as well as estimates about how it will affect insurance premiums and the numbers of people with health coverage.

The expected vote will come a day after two leading Republicans, Reps. Billy Long and Fred Uptonagreed to switch their expected “no” votes on the bill to “yes” votes.

As far as the Senate, the fate of the bill — which would leave 24 million fewer people insured by 2026 than under Obamacare — is uncertain because senators from both parties have complaints about the bill, reports The Atlantic.

SOURCE: NBC NewsThe Atlantic

SEE ALSO:

Trump Threats Continue As Demand Issued To Vote On Repealing Obamacare

Obamacare Replacement Clears First Hurdle With House Committee Vote

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NBC News, The Atlantic, and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Nicholas Kamm, Getty Images, and NewsOne

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos