Trump Care: The House Of Republicans Approves Donald Trump’s Health Care Bill

Find out what this means for Americans.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 21 hours ago
American history is changing right before our eyes with Donald Trump as head of state.

On Thursday, the House Republicans passed a revised version of the American Health Care Act, which will affect the lives of many Americans. According to ABC News, the bill passed the House in a narrow 217-213 vote with all Democrats opposing it. They warned the House the changes will leave Americans worse off. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, said, “Make no mistake, many people will die as a result of this bill.”

This is great news for Republicans like Paul Ryan, who have been promising to repeal and replace Obamacare for seven years but have struggled to. Ryan received major backlash after drafting the bill in secret and retaining many parts of Obamacare.

The next step is for the House Republicans to head to the White House for a press conference. Reports say that even though the bill has passed the House, there are still major roadblocks ahead in the Senate, where the bill is expected to undergo significant changes.

Brace yourself, folks.

