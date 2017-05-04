Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?

The Junior Mafia O.G. is speaking out.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Superstar Nicki Minaj And Hip-Hop Artist Jeremih Perform For Fight Weekend After-Party At Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop In Las Vegas

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty


Funkmaster Flex has had the Internet in a frenzy on Wednesday after he went on a video rant claiming that Tupac shot himself.

The DJ was referring to the infamous 1994 Quad Studios assault. Flex said that Pac shot himself by mistake, after getting sprayed by the attackers. Flex also claimed in the video that ‘Pac was afraid of the actual culprits who shot him and instead chose to blame The Notorious B.I.G. and Sean “Diddy” Combs — which started the beef that ended both Big and Pac’s lives.

One of Biggie’s Junior Mafia comrades, Lil Cease, commented on the video rant sharing his perspective of what went down. But Flex, true to fashion, took a screenshot and posted it as if Cease was co-signing him. After catching the heat of the Internet, the former rapper took to Instagram to clear up any misconceptions that he’s co-signing Flex and his theories.

He captioned the post, “Put This BS To Rest!! I Would Never Speak Negative On Tupac Or Anybody Dead!! That’s Not Me At All.. This Is One Of The Reasons They Both Not Here Now Smh!!”

 

Lil Cease probably isn’t the only one that thinks Flex should should keep his mouth closed. Even T.I. called the legendary DJ out on social media.

Respect the legends.

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

Continue reading Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

Happy Birthday Tupac: The Late Rapper’s Greatest Musings

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos