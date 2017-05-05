‘I Hate N-Word:’ Texas Man Charged With Hate Crime After Attempted Stabbing

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

‘I Hate N-Word:’ Texas Man Charged With Hate Crime After Attempted Stabbing

Prosecutors said that James Scott Lee, 32, said he could kill an N-word today before brandishing a knife.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Texas police have charged a Houston man with a hate crime Wednesday who attempted to stab an African-American man after hatefully referring to him using a racial slur Tuesday, reports KPRC Houston.

From KPRC Houston:

Harris County prosecutors said James Scott Lee, 32, chose his victim based on the victim’s race.

Prosecutors said Lee was heard saying, “I hate (N-word)s, and I’m going to kill me one today,” before he brandished the knife. They said the victim was able to escape Lee by jumping into a car and locking the door.

Lee could face 20 years-to-life in prison if convicted, reports the Houston Chronicle.

SOURCE: KPRC HoustonHouston Chronicle

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Calls For Hate Crime Probe After Black Student Claims White Teammates Tied A Noose Around His Neck

‘That Ugly A** N-Word Child:’ NYC Chiropractor Behind Bars After Making Racist Threats

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

18 photos Launch gallery

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Continue reading Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Kwame Kilpatrick is not the first politician to be accused and convicted of a crime. Actually, he is in some pretty distinguished company. Sad but true. The list is long and the crimes vary from corruption, drugs, sexual misconduct, etc. as well as the prison sentences.  Here are just a few of the many who have been caught and convicted.f

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos