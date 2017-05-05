‘I Hate N-Word:’ Texas Man Charged With Hate Crime After Attempted Stabbing

Texas police have charged a Houston man with a hate crime Wednesday who attempted to stab an African-American man after hatefully referring to him using a racial slur Tuesday, reports KPRC Houston.
From KPRC Houston:
Harris County prosecutors said James Scott Lee, 32, chose his victim based on the victim’s race.
Prosecutors said Lee was heard saying, “I hate (N-word)s, and I’m going to kill me one today,” before he brandished the knife. They said the victim was able to escape Lee by jumping into a car and locking the door.
Lee could face 20 years-to-life in prison if convicted, reports the Houston Chronicle.
SOURCE: KPRC Houston, Houston Chronicle
SEE ALSO:
NAACP Calls For Hate Crime Probe After Black Student Claims White Teammates Tied A Noose Around His Neck
‘That Ugly A** N-Word Child:’ NYC Chiropractor Behind Bars After Making Racist Threats
Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Former Congressman William Jefferson
1 of 18
2. Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers
2 of 18
3. Former Ohio State Representative W. Carlton Weddington
3 of 18
4. Sisters of corruption -Jane Orie, Joan Orie Melvin and Janine Orie
4 of 18
5. Former Alabama State Representative James Thomas
5 of 18
6. Former Mississippi state prosecutor and judge Bobby DeLaughter
6 of 18
7. Former New York State Senator Shirley Huntley
7 of 18
8. Former Governor of Illinois and golden boy Rod Blagojevich
8 of 18
9. Former Prince George’s County Council member Leslie Johnson
9 of 18
10. Former Prince County Executive Jack B. Johnson
10 of 18
11. Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford
11 of 18
12. Former Federal District Judge Samuel B. Kent (Texas)
12 of 18
13. Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin
13 of 18
14. Former City Councilman Larry Seabrook
14 of 18
15. Former New York State Senator Efrain Gonzalez
15 of 18
16. Former Connecticut Governor John G. Rowland
16 of 18
17. Former State Senator Dianne Wilkerson
17 of 18
18. Current D.C. Council member Marion Barry
18 of 18