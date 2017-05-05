Planned Parenthood May Lose Funds

Photo by

National
Home > National

Planned Parenthood May Lose Funds

The bill --- which the Senate still has to vote on --- could halt preventive care services for thousands of women.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

The GOP healthcare bill — created as a replacement for The Affordable Care Act dubbed Trumpcare — that passed in the House of Representatives Thursday may lead to an end to Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Republicans have been trying to defund Planned Parenthood since they gained control of the House in 2010 because some of its clinics offer abortions. The House bill, which would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, would prevent Medicaid from reimbursing Planned Parenthood for preventive health services like contraception, Pap smears and sexually transmitted infection screenings.

Roughly 60 percent of Planned Parenthood’s 2.5 million patients rely on public assistance for health care, so the law would force them to look for another affordable family planning provider.

Planned Parenthood could lose nearly 30 percent of its funding in the form of Medicaid reimbursements for one year if the GOP health care bill survives a Senate vote, reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Planned Parenthood Defunding: Women’s Health Care In Political Crosshairs

Trump Signs Bill Pushing States To Defund Planned Parenthood

The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

39 photos Launch gallery

The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

Continue reading The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington

The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 month ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 4 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos