National
Home > National

Woman Caught On Video Ranting at a Muslim Female at Trader Joe’s

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

Young Man In A Supermarket.

Source: vgajic / Getty


A video of a woman on a racially-motivated rant posted by a comedian reportedly taken at a Virginia-area Trader Joe’s grocery store has gone viral, as the video has been viewed 1.2 million times.

The alleged incident, which has not confirmed by the grocery store, took place on Saturday at the Reston, Virginia Trader Joe’s. The video was originally shared with comedian Jeremy McLellan, who posted the video on his Facebook page.

McLellan said his friend did not wish to be identified.

The video contains an unidentified white woman in line at the Trader Joe’s. According to McClellan, the woman was questioning his friend why she was not wearing a head covering. McClellan said that after McLellan’s friend told the woman that it was a choice, the woman reportedly didn’t believe her.

You can hear McLellan’s friend saying that she shouldn’t have let the woman ahead of her in line.

The customer said, “I wish they didn’t let you in the country.”


READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of vgajic and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Jeremy McLellan and YouTube

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

62 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

Continue reading President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos