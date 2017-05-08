Entertainment
Here’s Karrueche’s Alleged Reaction To Facing Chris Brown In Court

She is speaking out for women in similar situations.

Karrueche Tran is speaking out against Chris Brown and she’s not letting anything get in her way.

Sources tell TMZ that Tran has no qualms about testifying in court about the abuse she suffered from Brown. She was allegedly kicked down a flight of stairs, punched in the stomach, and threatened with a gun. Tran has been trying to stay clear of Brown for more than two months Now, the process server finally delivered legal docs to Brown on Thursday.

Tran began dating Brown back in 2011. They broke up in March 2015 — when she discovered he had a baby with another woman, according to TMZ. Tran has finally taken the brave step to end things with Brown completely — via the court — especially after the alleged death threats. Back in 2009, Rihanna was assaulted by Chris Brown. Rihanna, however, chose not to testify against her ex in court.

Sources told TMZ that by speaking up, Trans hopes to inspire other women who are in similar situations of domestic violence. Good to know she’s finding power in her voice.

 

