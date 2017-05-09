Entertainment
Lil Kim Drags Funkmaster Flex After His Bizarre Twitter Rant

The queen speaks.

Lil Kim is a prime example of “don’t come for the queen, and she won’t come for you.”

Funkmaster Flex has been coming for the OGs lately. The latest star targeted in one of his rants is Lil Kim — Flex claims Lil Kim tried to get her ex-fiancé, Damion “World” Hardy, to beat him up. Flex tweeted:

“World” Hardy is currently serving a life sentence for six murders. Kim wasted no time coming for the DJ, after he blasted her on Twitter.  Before posting her rant, Kim tweeted, “So what this mean doe?” She wrote a note to Flex, saying, “This is so funny to me because I’m the ONLY ONE who was able to keep him off you even tho I felt he was in the right, but you were the big homie and he was my MAN. He did what he was supposed to do and I stand behind Brooklyn 100 percent.” See below:

As you may recall, Flex also came for Tupac Shakur earlier this month and blamed the rapper for Biggie Smalls‘ death. #BeSafeThough, Flex.

Photos