Happy Galentine’s Day: 7 Ways To Celebrate With Your Girls

Valentine’s Day is literally around the corner, but the real day of love is celebrated the day before V-day — sans boyfriends. There are a number of ways to celebrate and we have narrowed it down to the top 7 things to do with your favorite girlfriends. Check out our list of Galentine’s Day activities inside.

Galentine’s Day is an unofficial holiday, that came from an episode of “Parks and Recs,” in which you solely celebrate the love you have for yourself and your best girlfriends. In honor of the celebration of sisterhood, here are 7 things you can do to with your girls to commemorate the day of lady love. Hit the flip.

Ovaries before brovaries, right?

Ladies Night Out

Painting the town red with your girls have never been more than when you’re all single and ready to mingle — or at least single enough for the night that you’re allowed to flirt with other guys. The possibility of getting into a club for free is especially high on Galentine’s Day.

Movie Night

Either a trip to the movies or picking one friend’s house to binge watch all of your favorite movies is what adult friendships are really about.

Give Each Other Makeovers

What’s more fun than switching up your look with the help of your besties.

Potluck

Food is the key to every celebration. Have each friend bring a dish and drink/chat the night away.

Slumber Party

Speaking of drinking and chatting, Galentine’s Day is the perfect day for a Slumber Party. Another reason to drink wine, do makeovers, eat food and talk about guys all in one setting.

Spa Day

Beauty and relaxation are good for any day of the week. Having your girlfriends along with you just makes the experience ten times better.

Throw A Party

Pick a friends house to celebrate the ladies day of love and invite more lady friends (and potentially their mate) for games, music and fun.

Whatever you decide to do today, make sure you grab your girlfriends and have the best time. We love, love!

