RICHARD SIMMONS Sues The Nat’l Enquirer – He’s Not Happy About The Sex Change Story

Richard Simmons is suing American Media for a story claiming he was transitioning to become a woman.

Simmons claims defamation and invasion of privacy against the National Enquirer for writing what he calls cruel and malicious stories.

Simmons claims in his lawsuit the publications knew the information was false but felt Simmons would never sue because it would make him appear unsympathetic to people who transition … as if something were wrong with it. Simmons says in the suit they miscalculated.

The suit claims the stories were based on a source who Richard says has been blackmailing extorting and stalking him for several years.

