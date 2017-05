DIDDY SUED BY FEMALE CHEF – SHE HAD TO SERVE HIS POST-SEX MEALS

Diddy made his personal chef whip up meals right after he had sex, and wasn’t shy about showing off his manhood when she entered the room.

Cindy Rueda says she was regularly summoned to serve Diddy and his guests while they engaged in or immediately following sexual activity. She also says on at least one such occasion, Diddy was still naked when she entered the room, and asked if she liked what she saw.

Source TMZ

