Iyanla Vanzant Asks Maurette Brown Clark To Sing, Talks New Season of ‘Fix My Life’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



Inspirational speaker, lawyer, teacher, author and TV personality Iyanla Vanzant, who also happens to have a personal development school in Maryland, stopped by the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark this week to discuss the new season of OWN’s Fix My Life. One might think Vanzant carries the stress of her job with her, but she doesn’t. In fact, she says it’s all God.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

In speaking of how God’s works in her, the popular life coach also broke down the concept of the new hardback version of her audiobook, Trust, explaining how trust in ourselves, others, God and the process work together in the video up top.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Interview aside, if you’ve ever wondered how two famous people act when they meet each other, it might go a little something like how Maurette sang for Iyanla. Watch the fan-girl moment below at the 6-minute mark in this Facebook Live video:

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sounds of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!