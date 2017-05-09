Iyanla Vanzant Asks Maurette Brown Clark To Sing, Talks New Season of ‘Fix My Life’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Photo by

Iyanla Vanzant Asks Maurette Brown Clark To Sing, Talks New Season of 'Fix My Life' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Inspirational speaker, lawyer, teacher, author and TV personality Iyanla Vanzant, who also happens to have a personal development school in Maryland, stopped by the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark this week to discuss the new season of OWN’s Fix My Life. One might think Vanzant carries the stress of her job with her, but she doesn’t. In fact, she says it’s all God.

In speaking of how God’s works in her, the popular life coach also broke down the concept of the new hardback version of her audiobook, Trust, explaining how trust in ourselves, others, God and the process work together in the video up top.

Interview aside, if you’ve ever wondered how two famous people act when they meet each other, it might go a little something like how Maurette sang for Iyanla. Watch the fan-girl moment below at the 6-minute mark in this Facebook Live video:

Catch Maurette on the all new "Sounds of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark" show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.


