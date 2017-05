Rob & Big’ Star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin Dead At 45

Sad news.

Rob & Big star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin has died at the age of 45 after possibly suffering a heart attack.

Boykin starred in the MTV show from 2006 – 2008, and later joined the cast of Fantasy Factory.

MTV released the following statement:

MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,an MTV spokesman told the Daily News. He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.

Source BlackAmericaWeb

