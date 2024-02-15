Cincinnati Zoo Embarks on Groundbreaking Solar Project

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is making strides in renewable energy with the groundbreaking of a 2.8 MW Melink Solar array. Set to be the largest publicly accessible urban solar array in the U.S., this project will not only provide shade for parking but also generate power for the Zoo and its surroundings.

This initiative marks a significant step towards the Zoo’s net zero energy goals. It builds upon its previous success with a 1.56 MW solar array installed in 2011. Mark Fisher, VP of Facilities and Sustainability, expressed excitement for the project’s potential, highlighting advancements in solar technology since the Zoo’s first installation in 2006.

In a bid to extend the benefits of solar power beyond the premises, the Zoo plans to share extra panels with its Community Solar Resiliency Program. These panels will be utilized in areas like Avondale, East Price Hill, and Bond Hill.

Moreover, the Zoo’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond city limits, with plans for a 30 MW solar array on its 600-acre farm in Warren County.

Looking ahead, the Zoo’s solar efforts will even transcend international borders, with plans to install an array for the South Rift Association of Land Owners (SORALO) in Kenya. This partnership underscores the Zoo’s dedication to global conservation and renewable energy advocacy.

As the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden continues to lead by example in sustainability, visitors are encouraged to witness these innovations firsthand.

Plan a visit or discover more about the Zoo’s sustainability initiatives at CincinnatiZoo.org.

