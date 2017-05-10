National
Another Day, Another Fight Involving an Airline

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 9 hours ago
Chicago Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty



Oh Lord, this is NOT a good look. Not at all. Unfortunately two knuckleheads, both black, got into argument which of course led to a WWF brawl breaking out on a Southwest Airlines plane.

The shameful display happened shortly after Southwest Airlines flight 2530 landed in Burbank, California before traveling on to Oakland, California on Sunday. Passengers say the fight broke out as the plane taxied to the gate.

The altercation worsened as fellow passengers tried to get off the plane at the gate, the airline said.

As you can imagine, several passengers recorded the action on their cell phones and with a quickness uploaded the videos to social media.

“What is wrong with you?” a female passenger asked the combatants as passengers rushed to get out of the way of the fracas. Several male passengers and one female managed to separate the two men.

One man suffered minor injuries but could continue on to his destination, Southwest Airlines said in a statement to CNN. The other, a 37-year-old man from Lancaster, California, was detained at the gate, arrested for misdemeanor battery and booked into the Burbank City Jail, Burbank police said.

Southwest Airlines thanked its employees for reacting quickly and preventing the incident from getting worse.

“Our employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality on nearly 4,000 flights to nearly the half-million customers who fly Southwest every day,” the airline said in a statement.

And if you’re wondering what the hell the fight was about, your guess is as good as ours.

All we know is it’s not a good look. 🙁

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

