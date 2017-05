FORMER FBI DIRECTOR COMEY OUT – Flees L.A. On Private Jet

Former FBI Director James Comey may have been canned by Trump, but he got to take advantage of one final perk of the job — a private jet ride back home.

Comey skipped his scheduled speaking engagement Tuesday night at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood after he got word of his firing, and instead headed to LAX as a private citizen – but still with a police escort.

He was taken straight to a private plane at Atlantic Aviation, and after a few friendly words with law enforcement officers, hopped on his ride and got outta Dodge.

Source TMZ

