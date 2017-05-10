Entertainment
Watch: Loni Love Is Not A Fan Of Reality TV Stars

Does she have a point?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
2017 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Sunday night’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion still has everyone talking.

The ladies of The Real discussed the hot topic on Wednesday’s show, which wound up leading to a bigger conversation about Black women and reality TV. Comedian Loni Love spoke out about the messy reunion in which Phaedra Parks was exposed for alleging that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams.

The host revealed, “I just don’t like the fact that you have African-American women on a show that are putting each other down like this. I don’t like it and I don’t watch the stuff.” She continued, “They give other women, especially White women, they give them shows [where they get along]. The reason why these sisters are doing what they doing is because they want to keep that check.”

After fans called the comedian out for having multiple reality stars as guests on her show, she admitted that producers have them on solely for ratings.

#LoniLove admits that they use reality TV show stars as guest for ratings…

A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on

 

Is Loni Love speaking the real?

