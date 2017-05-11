Trial For Cop Who Killed Terence Crutcher Gets Underway

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

Trial For Cop Who Killed Terence Crutcher Gets Underway

Betty Shelby could face from four years to life in prison if convicted of manslaughter.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

The manslaughter trial for Oklahoma police officer Betty Shelby in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher in Tulsa began this week, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Shelby, 43, shot and killed Crutcher, 40, after approaching him on the street on Sept. 16 after his car broke down. Video shows him walking away from her with his hands on his head…

The prosecution’s first witness, Tulsa police officer Tyler Turnbough, described coming to the scene where Shelby was attempting to get Crutcher to comply with her commands.

If convicted, Shelby may face from four years to life behind bars, reports Reuters.

SOURCE: ABC NewsReuters

SEE ALSO:

‘Race Not A Factor:’ Oklahoma Cop Betty Shelby Blames Terence Crutcher For His Death

Terence Crutcher: Family Responds To Report About PCP In His System

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

30 photos Launch gallery

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

Continue reading #BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

#BlackLivesMatter: Celebrities React To Police Shooting Of Terence Crutcher

Jussie Smollett, Kerry Washington, Meek Mill, and many more share their outrage.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos