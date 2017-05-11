Trial For Cop Who Killed Terence Crutcher Gets Underway

The manslaughter trial for Oklahoma police officer Betty Shelby in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher in Tulsa began this week, reports ABC News.

From ABC News:

Shelby, 43, shot and killed Crutcher, 40, after approaching him on the street on Sept. 16 after his car broke down. Video shows him walking away from her with his hands on his head…

The prosecution’s first witness, Tulsa police officer Tyler Turnbough, described coming to the scene where Shelby was attempting to get Crutcher to comply with her commands.

If convicted, Shelby may face from four years to life behind bars, reports Reuters.

SOURCE: ABC News, Reuters

SEE ALSO:

‘Race Not A Factor:’ Oklahoma Cop Betty Shelby Blames Terence Crutcher For His Death

Terence Crutcher: Family Responds To Report About PCP In His System