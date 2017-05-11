Cincinnati Couple’s Engagement Goes Viral [video]

Photo by

Cincy
Home > Cincy

Cincinnati Couple’s Engagement Goes Viral [video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment


Cincinnati native Joshua Reid recently got engaged and may have pulled off one of the most beautiful proposals we’ve ever seen!

In a video posted to Facebook Reid made the announcement of his upcoming nuptials, “The Day she said “YES!”🙌…My Fiancées Surprise Engagement🙏💍 While she thought we were filming a video in honor of her upcoming Medical School graduation…I had other plans! 🤗To my future Wife, may this moment last forever! I Love You! All Praises to the Most High!”

Watch this touching video here:


Joshua is the founder of Operation Driven a community based health and fitness organization dedicated to combat obesity and Ashley is a soon to be graduate of medical school.  Congrats to Joshua and Ashley!



Celebrity Weddings

34 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Weddings

Continue reading Celebrity Weddings

Celebrity Weddings

Some have lasted and some haven't... but who doesn't love a beautiful wedding pic?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos