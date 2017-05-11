Features
Home > Features

IHOP Waitress Pulls Knife On Family Who Complained About Bad Service

"All the wait staff engulfed us."

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

June 29, 2007 Slug: me-flags assignment no: 192101 Photograp

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Things escalated quickly at one IHOP in Long Island. According to NBC 4, a family unhappy with the service they were getting found themselves in an argument with staff that eventually led to someone pulling out a knife.

The unidentified mother of the family told NBC 4 that her husband and two kids, who are both under four and have special medical and learning needs, had poor service. They requested to speak to the manager and the manager asked them to leave. According to the mother, they were preparing to exit when they heard another waitress say something about the kids’ disabilities. The family reportedly turned back around in response to the comment and the mother said, “all the wait staff engulfed us.” An argument followed and the waitress who had been serving the family picked up a steak knife, threatening the parents and kids. The mother said another IHOP employee grabbed the knife from the server and the family left. Nobody was injured, but the family was shook, said the mother.

The waitress who wielded the knife was arrested on a charge of menacing. She was released and is set to appear in court later this month. There is no info on why the manager supposedly asked the family to leave. The employees are not allowed to talk about the incident.

The owner of the IHOP franchise, Camile Gnolfo, issued a statement on Monday saying the business was cooperating with the ongoing police investigation. “This was a situation that would be difficult for anyone to imagine and we wish the outcome had been different,” Gnolfo said in the statement. “Multiple employees reacted to what they viewed as an immediate threat to their personal safety.”

We’ll keep you updated if more news surfaces.

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading IHOP Waitress Pulls Knife On Family Who Complained About Bad Service

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos