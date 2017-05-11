Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Lee Got Kicked Off A Delta Flight

Blame it on the alcohol?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 Luda Day Weekend

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


In another episode of air travel tension, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee was kicked off a Delta flight. Luckily, this incident was quite tame.

Lee made her exit on Wednesday night in Atlanta. According to witnesses, security and flight attendants addressed her shortly before takeoff. Sources told TMZ that she was calm during the 10-minute conversation and she left the plane without any major resistance.

Lee allegedly had a glass of wine in her hand when she boarded the plane and one witness said she was asked to leave the glass in the terminal. Lee didn’t comply and she reportedly strolled right onto the plane with her wine. Her chat with security and the flight attendants soon followed.

The whole incident delayed the flight to Miami by 34 minutes. One representative for Lee said she wasn’t drunk and she was kicked off for crying about a recently deceased friend.

The airport security and airline have yet to give their side of the story. Luckily, things turned out better than various other passenger fiascos. You can watch video of Lee’s friendly exit below.

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading ‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Lee Got Kicked Off A Delta Flight

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos