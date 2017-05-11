Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

You Won’t Believe Steve Harvey’s Harsh Memo To His Talk Show Staff

Well, damn.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Steve Harvey, Erin Wasson And Howie Mandel At 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


What’s really going on with Steve Harvey?

The legendary comedian use to be well respected by pretty much everyone, and then the Miss Universe flub happened followed by his shocking meeting with Donald Trump. Now, it looks as though Steve’s “funny, wise uncle” persona is officially gone.

A memo that was reportedly sent from Harvey to his staff surfaced earlier today on the Internet, telling employees not to approach him. Robert Feder’s Chicago media blog posted the harsh memo that read, “Do not come to my dressing room unless invited….Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

Sources say that the memo was sent to his staff in Chicago before the start of the fifth season of his former daytime talk show. The comedian decided to take his talent to Los Angeles with a whole new crew. As for the person who leaked the savage email, a sources suspects that a former staff member, who may have not been invited to work on the new LA-based show released the email.

Maybe his pal Donald Trump is starting to rub off on him.Check out the full email here.

Steve Harvey Miss Universe Memes

16 photos Launch gallery

Steve Harvey Miss Universe Memes

Continue reading Steve Harvey Miss Universe Memes

Steve Harvey Miss Universe Memes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos