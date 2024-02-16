Remember When: Russell Wilson Serenades Fans With Usher’s “Nice & Slow”

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A viral video of athlete Russell Wilson resurfaces after the Usher Bowl festivities come to an end end. Wilson appears on stage with a special performance of Usher’s “Nice & Slow.” Fans brought it back in lieu of the most watched Super Bowl performance in history. Check out the viral clip of Wilson inside.

The video was originally captured and posted in 2016 on stage with Preston Pohl and Trenton George at the Suncadia Resort. At the time, Ciara was vocal about her struggles with her celibacy. The couple were only engaged at the time, but CiCi wanted to hold out until the two wed that summer. Surely, Wilson serenading her to Usher’s “Nice & Slow” wasn’t helpful.

In the viral clip, Wilson passionately belts out, “I’ll freak you like one has ever made you feel.” He even claimed to put his hands in places “you’ve never seen.” We were a bit surprised Wilson had these pipes on him, but maybe that’s how the couple worked out in the first place.

The two have been married since July 2016 and have three beautiful children, Future Zahir Wilburn (9), Sienna Princess Wilson (6), and Win Harrison Wilson (3). Surely, Russell has been freakin’ Mrs. CiCi right.

Fans had their comedic commentary on social media. One fan predicted that Usher might bring out Wilson during his Super Bowl performance. Obviously, that didn’t happen but if it did, it would have been even more legendary.

“When Usher brings out Russell Wilson”

Check out the viral video of Russell singing Usher’s “Nice & Slow” below:

