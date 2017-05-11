Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Hold Up: Beyoncé Is Struggling To Trademarking Blue Ivy’s Name

This is going to the courts.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


It’s probably an extremely rare occasion that Beyoncé has to fight hard to attain anything in her life, especially when it comes to business — but it looks like her lucky streak has come to an end.

The superstar keeps running into roadblocks when it comes to trademarking Blue Ivy‘s name. According to TMZ, an event company called “Blue Ivy Co.” has filed court documents to block the Queen from trademarking the full legal name of her child. The company, which was in business three years before Blue was born, claims that the Carters are trying to pull a fast one. Jay is on record saying they have no intention of actually selling any products, but  they’re just trying to stop others from doing it.

However, Beyoncé filed an application earlier this year to own the name “Blue Ivy Carter” for a slew of products including cosmetics, mobile devices, video games and more. Let’s hope the Carters are more careful when picking the names for their unborn twins.

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

18 photos Launch gallery

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

Continue reading The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 weeks ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 5 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos