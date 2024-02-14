The Floating Freedom School l The Amanda Seales Show

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Black History Month is the perfect time to discover facts about our culture that can serve as a great reminder of just how bright our legacy shines.

The astonishing tale of John Berry Meachum and his ‘Floating Freedom School’ is one that rarely gets told, so we felt it was only right to drop some BHM knowledge today in his memory here on The Amanda Seales Show.

Assisted by the ever-knowledgeable Kimberly Renee — she’s our resident “Blistorian,” if you will! — we got a great lesson on a man that dedicated his adult life to educating our people when it came down to self worth, financing, work ethic, spirituality and even generational wealth. Salute to this man!

Get this need-to-know Black History fact from our girl Kimberly Renee below on The Amanda Seales Show:

