Connecticut Man Arrested in Texas After Shouting Racist Remarks Towards a Muslim Family

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
The family gave a detailed description of the incident, in which they also mentioned the man’s return the next day, and how the hotel’s management handled the situation.

 

WARNING: Video contains offensive language.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas —  A Waterford man is facing criminal charges after police said he was intoxicated in public and went on an obscenity-packed, anti-Muslim tirade directed at a family on a Texas beach.

Police arrested Alexander Jennes Downing, 35, of Connecticut, after responding to reports of a disturbance on May 3. Police took Downing into custody for public intoxication after deciding he was a danger to himself and others.

Video taken by the family that afternoon shows a man walk over to them and confront members of their group, yelling, “You’re a f****** Muslim, motherf*****.” As another beachgoer tries to push the man away, he shouts, “You will never ever, ever, stop me, my Christianity, from rising above your Sharia law. Your Sharia law don’t mean s*** to me.”

At one point the man can be heard hollering “Donald Trump will stop you. Donald Trump will stop you!” Before storming away, video shows him grabbing his crotch and yelling something obscene at the family, in front of several children.


