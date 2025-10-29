Listen Live
85 South Show – Spin the Block Comedy Tour

  • Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
85 South SHow Spin the Block COmedy Tour
Spin the Block with the three hottest comedians in the game… The 85 South Show is BACK in the Nati!

Going down Saturday, November 29th at Heritage Bank Center – featuring DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean!

To purchase tickets and additional information, click here.


