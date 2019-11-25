Back To Events

Comedy Laugh Fest

Add to Calendar
Comedy Laugh Fest
  • Date/time: February 15th
  • Venue: Cintas Center
  • Address: 1624 Herald Ave, Cincinnati, OH, 45207
  • Web: More Info

Comedy Laugh Fest Feb 15, 2020 at the Cintas Center starring Cedric the Entertainer, DL Hughley, Earthquake, Nephew Tommy & Deon Cole. Tickets available at the Cintas Center Box Office or goxavier.com  Buy Tickets Here: https://ev7.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS%3AATHLETICS%3ACC20%3ACC0215%3A&linkID=xavier-athletics&shopperContext=&pc=&caller=&appCode=&groupCode=&cgc=

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close