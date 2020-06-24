Community Action Agency – Tech Works – Virtual Info Session

- Date/time: June 24th
- Venue: Community Action Agency

CAA’s Tech Works provides multilevel IT training from basic computer literacy to industry certification. Our program is ideal for individuals who need basic computer knowledge to obtain employment or for individuals interested in starting a career in the IT field.
Learn more about our Tech Works program when you register to attend one of our upcoming virtual info sessions. CLICK HERE to register for today’s June 24th session at 7pm
