Don Juan Fasho Day Celebrity Basketball Game

Don Juan Fasho Basketball Game
  • Date/time: March 14th, 2:30pm to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Walnut Hills High School
  • Address: 3250 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45207

The City of Cincinnati has deemed March 10th Don Juan Fasho Day and to say thank you Don Juan Fasho is giving back!

Join us The Radio One All-Stars with special invited guest Saturday, March 14th at Walnut Hills High School from 2:30-5pm.  Special guests include former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones & friends vs The Cincinnati Police and Firefighters!

Performing the national anthem will bey Tyshawn Colquit of “The Voice” plus in honor of National Woman’s month there will be a special half time performance by Black Ice and a tribute to Gigi Bryant by Cincinnati Lady Future National Girls Championship Basketball Team.  But that’s not it, there will be 20K in scholarships to Rashaw Askews “Accelerayshaw” Athletic Training.

This event is FREE and open to the public!  Bring the whole family out for a day of fun and celebration!

 

