FREE COVID-19 Testing

- Date/time: June 16th to June 25th
- Venue: CityLink Center
- Phone: (513) 478-6791 or (513) 344-2592
- Address: 800 Bank St, Cincinnati, OH
- Web: More Info
Defeating COVID-19 is about more than wearing a mask and social distancing. It’s about knowledge and being informed. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, have been around someone who has it or simply want a test call today.
The State of Ohio, in partnership with the local Community Health Care Centers, are hosting locations across Hamilton County. The tests are free. To find out more, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov
