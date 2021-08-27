Back To Events

HBCU Classic for Columbus Game Kentucky State vs Central State

Add to Calendar
Classic for Columbus
  • Date/time: August 25th to August 29th
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium
  • Address: 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus, OH, 43210
  • Web: More Info
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Experience the sights and sounds of college football in the African American tradition. Kentucky State University meets Central State University in gridiron competition. And the Ultimate Battle of The Bands begins in the stands during the game and moves to the field during the halftime show. HBCU football is non-stop entertainment.

Get tickets at classicforcolumbus.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close