Join CPS for “Shine Bright” Summer Block Parties

Cincinnati Public Schools
Cincinnati Public Schools

Cincinnati Public Schools wants you to shine bright this summer! We are hosting the “Shine Bright” Summer Block Party series with free fun and prizes for all CPS families! Not a CPS parent yet? We will help you register your child for the next school year!

The “Shine Bright” Summer Block Parties will kick off with a drive-through event at Woodward Career Technical High School Father’s Day weekend from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 19. There will be lots of fun giveaways and music!

Special guests include:

  • Urban One Radio Stations
  • Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat
  • Former Cincinnati Bengal Ickey Woods

In addition, we will have CPS’ representatives onsite to answer questions and give information on:

  • Enrollment for kindgarten-12th grade
  • Preschool enrollment and the Preschool JumpStart Program this August
  • Athletics
  • Career Technical Education
  • Community Learning Centers
  • Project Connect
  • Talent Development
  • CPS Arts Team
  • Information Technology
  • Food Services
  • Facilities

The “Shine Bright” Summer Block Parties are being offered through our partnership with Urban Radio, who will be assisting with promotion and providing onsite music and giveaways.

